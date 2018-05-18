Quantcast

Comcast NBC Universal awards $110K in scholarships to 101 Md. high school seniors

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2018

Comcast NBCUniversal awarded approximately $110,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year to 101 Maryland students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program during a special event May 16 at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis. The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship awarded to the ...

