Quantcast

Jubilee Baltimore gets $500K grant

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2018

Jubilee Baltimore received a five-year, $500,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Regional Foundation to support its Central Baltimore Partnership Front and Center Plan: A Comprehensive Equity Strategy for Central Baltimore plan, officials said Friday. CBP, in partnership with Jubilee Baltimore and more than 100 local nonprofit organizations, will address youth and family, workforce development, community health ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo