Quantcast

Board: Primary ballot will have ‘Kamenetz’ as gubernatorial candidate, not ‘Ervin’

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 18, 2018

Death will not take Kevin Kamenetz’s name off the Democratic primary ballot for Maryland governor -- nor does time permit his former running mate, Valerie Ervin, to have her name added to the list of candidates for chief executive, the State Board of Elections said Friday.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo