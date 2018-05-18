Quantcast

Marriott to open 5 more hotels at Simon properties

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2018

Bethesda-based Marriott International and Simon announced plans Friday to open at least five new hotels at Simon shopping centers over the next several years. Marriott International brand hotels expected to open at Simon centers include AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Sawgrass Mills/Sunrise, AC Hotel by Marriott Miami in Dadeland, Florida; Courtyard Marriott Wolfchase Galleria in Memphis, Tennessee; ...

