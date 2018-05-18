Quantcast

Maryland rises in senior health rankings with room for improvement

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter May 18, 2018

Maryland ranks as one of the best states for senior health but community support for seniors and the number of home health care workers are lacking, a new report has found.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo