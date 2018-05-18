PBRC hosts 20th annual Md. Partners for Justice Conference

The Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland (PBRC) hosted its 20th annual Maryland Partners for Justice Conference April 26 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

More than 275 lawyers, pro bono managers, judges and nonprofit representatives gathered to discuss cutting edge issues around access to justice.

The all-day conference featured 18 comprehensive panel discussions on topics including human trafficking, wage theft, the fair housing act after 50 years, law firm pro bono engagement, language access planning and pushing back on school pushouts.

Both the morning plenary and afternoon luncheon speakers offered inspiring and informative remarks. PBRC honored Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh for her initiatives in preventing homelessness, offering safe harbor to immigrants and taking water only bills out of the tax sale process.

State Public Defender Paul DeWolfe addressed the inequity in the bail system among other issues and Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera applauded the work of the legal services lawyers and public interest advocates in the room who assist the underrepresented on a daily basis.

Keynote speaker Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh motivated the audience by quoting President John F. Kennedy stating “What we need in the United States is not violence or lawlessness but love, wisdom and compassion.”

Guest speakers, Ciera Dunlap and Blair Franklin from Youth Empowered Society, further encouraged attorneys to “acknowledge racism in the legal system, examine the values of your organization and make sure it’s informed by the people you serve,” as well as offering perspective on the resilience of young people and how vital it is to empower young people through legal services.

