PBRC hosts 20th annual Md. Partners for Justice Conference

Blair Franklin, left, the executive director of the Youth Empowered Society, and Ciera Dunlap, the organization’s systems navigation coordinator, were guest speakers at the Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. (Photo by Patrick Tandy, MSBA)
The 20th annual Maryland Partners for Justice Conference drew 280 guests to the Baltimore Convention Center April 26. (Photo by Jaci Jones, PBRC)
From left, Blair Franklin, executive director of the Youth Empowered Society; Ciera Dunlap, th organization’s systems navigation coordinator; the Hon. Cathy H. Serrette, a judge with the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County; and Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh field questions during the 20th annual Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. (Photo by Jaci Jones, PBRC)
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, at lectern, delivers the keynote address during the 20th annual Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. Joining Frosh on stage are, from left, the Hon. Mary Ellen Barbera, chief judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals; Dave Pantzer, director of education, outreach and technology with the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland; Sharon E. Goldsmith, executive director of the PBRC; Paul De Wolfe an attorney in the Maryland Office of the Public Defender; and Blair Franklin, executive director of the Youth Empowered Society. (Photo by Patrick Tandy, MSBA)
Dr. Kathryn Kline, left an instructor of medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine; spends some time with Maryland Legal Aid’s Nicole Andrews Jones, Kim Wilson and Andria Cole during the 20th annual Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. (Photo by Jaci Jones, PBRC)
Joe Dyer, left, addresses the audience during plenary at the Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. On stage with Dyer are, from left, Sara Arthur, president of the Maryland State Bar Association; Wilhelm Joseph, executive director of Maryland Legal Aid; Thomas Prevas, of counsel with Saul, Ewing, Arnstein, and Lehr LLP; and Sharon E. Goldsmith, executive director of the Pro Bono Resource Center. (Photo by Jaci Jones, PBRC)
Tatiana Sandoval, right, a youth case manager with Maryland Multicultural Youth Center, and David Steib, the language access director with Ayuda, participate in a panel discussion entitled, “Justice For A Multicultural Maryland: Language Access Planning,” during the 20th annual Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. (Photo by Jaci Jones, PBRC)
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh addresses the audience of 280 guests at the Baltimore Convention Center during the morning plenary at the 20th annual Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. (Photo by Jaci Jones, PBRC)
The Hon. Mary Ellen Barbera, chief judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals, and Sharon E. Goldsmith, executive director of the Pro Bono Resource Center, take time for a photo during the 20th annual Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. (Photo by Jaci Jones, PBRC)
From left, Eleanor A. Hunt, senior counsel with Joseph, Greenwalk & Laake P.A.; Robin D. Leone, of counsel with Saul, Ewing, Arnstein & Lehr LLP; and Lisa Dewey, pro bono partner with DLA Piper, participate in the panel discussion, “Law Firms and Pro Bono Program Engagement: What Makes Them Click?” during the 20th annual Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. (Photo by Jaci Jones, PBRC)
The Pro Bono Resource Center team gathers for a group photo during the 20th annual Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. Team members are, from left, Kiah Pierre, trainings and records manager; Elizabeth Grove, executive assistant; Annie Speedie, director of programming; Ki’Andre Rist, project coordinator; Jaci Jones, marketing and communications coordinator; Linzey Powers, director of development; Sydney Dunning, consumer protection project manager; Cate Hulme, Maryland Immigrant Legal Assistance Project manager; Sharon E. Goldsmith, executive director; Caitlin Goldblatt, project coordinator; Dean Fleyzor, tenant volunteer lawyer of the day program manager; Margaret Henn, director of the Home Preservation Project; Spencer Larkin, Paralegal for the Maryland Immigrant Legal Assistance Project; and Shelly Jackson, staff attorney. (Photo by the Hon. Cathy Serrette)
The Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland (PBRC) hosted its 20th annual Maryland Partners for Justice Conference April 26 at the Baltimore Convention Center.
More than 275 lawyers, pro bono managers, judges and nonprofit representatives gathered to discuss cutting edge issues around access to justice.
The all-day conference featured 18 comprehensive panel discussions on topics including human trafficking, wage theft, the fair housing act after 50 years, law firm pro bono engagement, language access planning and pushing back on school pushouts.
Both the morning plenary and afternoon luncheon speakers offered inspiring and informative remarks. PBRC honored Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh for her initiatives in preventing homelessness, offering safe harbor to immigrants and taking water only bills out of the tax sale process.
State Public Defender Paul DeWolfe addressed the inequity in the bail system among other issues and Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera applauded the work of the legal services lawyers and public interest advocates in the room who assist the underrepresented on a daily basis.
Keynote speaker Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh motivated the audience by quoting President John F. Kennedy stating “What we need in the United States is not violence or lawlessness but love, wisdom and compassion.”
Guest speakers, Ciera Dunlap and Blair Franklin from Youth Empowered Society, further encouraged attorneys to “acknowledge racism in the legal system, examine the values of your organization and make sure it’s informed by the people you serve,” as well as offering perspective on the resilience of young people and how vital it is to empower young people through legal services.
