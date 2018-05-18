Tracey Lankford | AARP Maryland

AARP Maryland senior operations associate Tracey Lankford is the recipient of AARP’s 2017 Community, State and National Affairs Operational Excellence Award.

The honor is given annually to one staff member from AARP’s 53 state and territorial offices who has exhibited outstanding service and performance in advancing the nationwide organization’s operational goals and objectives throughout the last calendar year.

The Operations Award Panel selected Lankford noting that her work and dedication have been exceptional. They cited examples of several cost savings initiatives she instituted to streamline processes and more effectively manage budgetary resources, as well as her leadership in engaging colleagues in operational efficiencies and leading peer to peer trainings. Lankford was described as “always in motion to gain new skills, involve herself in broader state issues, while working diligently with the state volunteers.”