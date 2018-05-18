Quantcast

UMBC basketball victory to get its own bobblehead

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2018

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the rendering for an officially licensed bobblehead Friday commemorating the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s historic upset in the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The bobblehead features UMBC’s mascot, True Grit, standing on a stack of newspapers with the front-page exclaiming “UMBC Does the Unthinkable! #16 Topples #1 ...

