Best Week, Worst Week: Loyola raises $100M; Baltimore official gone from Pugh administration. Again.

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2018

Loyola University Maryland capped a seven-year fundraising campaign this week with great news, while the Pugh administration is dealing with the aftermath of yet another public official forced out under a shroud of controversy.

