Mass torts trial attorney Jenner opens solo practice

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 20, 2018

Baltimore trial attorney Robert K. Jenner, who led the mass tort practice at Janet, Jenner & Suggs LLC, has opened his own boutique law firm that focuses on individuals hurt by defective prescription drugs and medical devices.

