Quantcast

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor May 21, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

ATTORNEY VACANCY

Well established Prince George’s County law firm seeking a highly motivated, hard-working Associate for personal injury litigation practice (Plaintiff). Must have 2-4 years of experience in personal injury litigation. Must be a member of both Maryland and District of Columbia Bars. Fluency in Spanish a plus.

Please send resume AND salary requirements to
resumes@mrrlaw.net

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo