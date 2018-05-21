Quantcast

DANIEL ARNOLD v. GERALD SOLOMON, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2018

Torts -- Legal malpractice -- Duty of reasonable care This appeal arises from a legal malpractice claim brought by Daniel Arnold (“Arnold”) against Gerald Solomon, Esq., the Law Office of Gerald Solomon, P.A., and Solomon & Bascietto, LLC (collectively, “Solomon”) in the Circuit Court of Anne Arundel County. Solomon rendered legal services to Arnold in an ...

