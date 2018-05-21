Dawn Lindsay | AACC

Anne Arundel Community College President Dawn Lindsay is the recipient of the Trustee Alumni Award from her alma mater, McDaniel College.

Lindsay graduated from the college with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and social work in 1981 and a master’s degree in counselor education in 1982.

Since 2012, Lindsay has served as AACC’s sixth president. She has dedicated more than 29 years to the community college system serving as an advocate, representing the needs, values and importance of the community college system at the local, state and national levels.

Lindsay also sits on the executive committee of the board for the League for Innovation in the Community College, an international nonprofit whose mission is to cultivate innovation in the community college environment.

The Trustee Alumni Award is the highest alumni honor given at McDaniel in recognition of alumni career and service achievement.