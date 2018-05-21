Quantcast

No new information revealed as De Sousa arraigned

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 21, 2018

Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl D. Sousa had his initial appearance in federal court Monday afternoon on charges he failed to file federal income tax returns.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo