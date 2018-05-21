Quantcast

Fundraiser nets $100K for Cancer LifeNet

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2018

More than $100,000 was raised for Cancer LifeNet at the fifth annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk May 12 at The John Carroll School in Bel Air. More than 50 teams and 1,000 participants walked three laps around the perimeter of the school's stadium fields to complete the one-mile walk. Since the walk’s inception in 2014, more ...

