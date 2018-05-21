Quantcast

Howard Bank opens new Remington branch

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2018

Howard Bank, a growth-focused community bank serving businesses, professionals and individuals in the greater Baltimore area, celebrated the grand opening of its Remington branch with a ribbon cutting ceremony May 10 with community members and the Greater Remington Improvement Association. The Remington branch is the first to open after Howard Bank’s $2.1 billion acquisition of 1st ...

