Tom Ainsley, Jeffrey Hettleman and Anne Schelle | WYPR

National Public Radio station WYPR-FM (88.1) has elected Tom Ainsley, Jeffrey Hettleman and Anne Schelle to its board of directors.

Ainsley is CEO of Ainsley & Co., a full-service advertising and marketing agency located in Baltimore that partners with organizations to help them grow and thrive in a rapidly changing marketplace.

Hettleman is a partner and the chief financial officer of Brightview Senior Living where he leads the finance, accounting, risk management and investor relations operations. Hettleman also serves on the boards of directors of Afya Baltimore Inc. and the Maryland Affordable Housing Coalition, and recently served on the board of the Journey Home and the Mayor of Baltimore’s Workgroup on Homelessness.

Schelle is managing director of Pearl TV, a partnership of broadcast companies working to develop next-generation digital media platforms. Schelle also serves on the board of the Advanced Television Systems Committee and served as a founding member of the advisory board of the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering for Professionals.

The board recognized two long-serving board members, Deborah Callard and Elizabeth Atwood, Ph.D., who have announced their retirement from the board. Callard was a member of the board of directors from 2004 to 2018, serving in the capacity of chair of the board from 2008 to 2010. Atwood served on the board from 2014 to 2018.