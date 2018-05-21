Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop structures financing for DC multifamily property

By: Sean Wallace May 21, 2018

Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Monday it structured equity and debt financing for the construction of Watkins Alley, a luxury 44-unit townhome and condo development located in the heart of Capitol Hill in Washington. The development team for Watkins Alley is led by Ditto Residential and the project will include 29 townhomes, 14 condominiums, and one carriage house, with one level ...

