Tow company owner awarded $259K in discrimination lawsuit against Prince George’s town

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 22, 2018

A Prince George's County jury has awarded more than $250,000 to a Palestinian-American man who took over a towing company that provided services Riverdale Park but was prevented from continuing that business relationship by town officials and police.

