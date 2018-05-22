Quantcast

‘The public wants a caretaker’ to replace Kamenetz

Intrigue grows over who will finish late Baltimore County executive's term

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 22, 2018

An influential lawmaker says the Baltimore County Council should avoid naming a councilmember to succeed the late County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and instead pick a caretaker — namely Chief of Staff Donald Mohler. Sen. Delores Kelley's comments came hours before the council was scheduled to take public testimony Tuesday night about potential replacements. The powerful west ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo