FEATURED MOVER | Mary McLaughlin, Comcast

Mary McLaughlin, Beltway Region senior vice president with Comcast, was named MSO Regional Executive of the Year by Cablefax as part of the magazine’s 2018 Top Operators Awards.

The awards salute both multiple system operators (MSOs) and independent cable operators that bring content, technology, customer service and other innovative products to customers.

Based in Baltimore, McLaughlin service area includes Maryland, Virginia, Washington and parts of Delaware, West Virginia and North Carolina and she leads teams of more than 5,000 employees.

Under her leadership, the Beltway region ranked as a 2017 Top Workplace in Washington and was honored as a 2017 Innovator of the Year for its Xfinity Mobile service by The Daily Record.

McLaughlin joined Comcast in 2006 as area vice president for New Hampshire and was later named area vice president for the greater Boston south operating area. She has also served as senior vice president of Comcast’s western New England region.

McLaughlin is also on the University of Maryland Medical Center Board of Directors and the Women in Cable Telecommunications Global Board of Directors. Before joining Comcast’s Beltway region, she was co-chair and member of the board of directors of the Governor’s Prevention Partnership in Connecticut. She also served on the Vermont Business Roundtable and the board of directors for Connecticut Public Television.

ABOUT MARY McLAUGHLIN

Resides in:

Annapolis

Education:

Bachelor of Science in political science from Bridgewater State College; Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I love what I do! But when I retire I would love to work in a garden center. I love to get my hands dirty growing things – especially flowers.

Recent vacation:

I just recently traveled to Barcelona to visit my son who’s studying abroad. I absolutely loved the city – beautiful scenery, friendly people and great food!

When I want to relax, I … :

Garden, practice yoga or spend active time outdoors. My family and I are also a “sponsor family” to three Midshipmen at the Naval Academy and I enjoy making home-cooked meals for them and being their “home away from home.”

Favorite book:

“The New Psychology of Success” by Carol Dweck. I’m also a big fan of “The Great Gatsby,” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Favorite quotation:

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill