Jeff Brazier, Charley Stoessel and Jeff Pleis | Kiddie Academy

Kiddie Academy, an Abingdon-based provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, has appointed Jeff Brazier vice president of franchise development, Charley Stoessel joined as director of franchise development and Jeff Pleis was promoted to director of operations.

Brazier is a seasoned executive with nearly two decades of working with established corporations to develop new divisions. In his expanded capacity, Brazier will lead and oversee the company’s franchise development and will be responsible for awarding agreements to prospective franchisees. Brazier joined Kiddie Academy in 2016 as director of franchise development. His 18-plus years of experience will play a key role in driving overall growth for the childcare franchise. Prior to joining Kiddie Academy, Brazier served as vice president of business development at Factory Athletics, where he managed development efforts for five years. He earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Sports Management from Towson University and holds a Masters in Sports Administration from California University of Pennsylvania.

Stoessel will be responsible for working directly with prospective franchisees and with current franchise owners to expand the number of locations in their respective areas. He brings more than 15 years of experience in the education industry to his position, with prior roles as the national sales manager for Learning Without Tears and, most recently, as director of business development at Actived. He holds Master’s in Business Administration from Loyola University Maryland and a Bachelor of Science from Old Dominion University in Virginia.

After working in Kiddie Academy’s Operations Department for more than eight years supporting franchisees’ with operational matters, Pleis takes on a new position as director of operations, designed to support the company’s growing community of existing franchises and Academies. He has experience in developing academies in the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina areas. He comes with more than two decades of sales and operations experience and holds a Bachelor of Science from Rowan University. He joined the company in 2010.