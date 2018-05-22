Quantcast

LifeBridge reports data breach affecting hundreds of thousands

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer May 22, 2018

More than 500,000 Marylanders' personal information could have been affected by a data breach at LifeBridge Health, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday. LifeBridge detected malware in March on servers hosting LifeBridge Potomac Professionals' electronic medical records and LifeBridge Health’s patient registration and billing systems. "LifeBridge Health and LifeBridge Potomac Professionals (Potomac Physicians) take the protection ...

