Quantcast

By: Jobs May 22, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

MEDICAL MALPRACTICE LEGAL ASSISTANT
Towson based medical malpractice defense firm seeks full-time Legal Assistant. Must have at least 2 years prior insurance defense legal experience. Excellent computer and interpersonal skills are essential. Small firm-great place to work! Salary commensurate with experience including benefits and parking. Please submit your cover letter and resume in confidence to:

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo