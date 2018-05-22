Quantcast

Prominent east Baltimore property slated for ‘interim’ parking lot

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 22, 2018

A prime piece of vacant real estate in a thriving section of east Baltimore is set to be used as parking lot -- at least for now. According to a Planning Department email sent in April, the long vacant lot a 1 N. Wolfe St. has been approved for use as an "interim parking lot." The ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo