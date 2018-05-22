Quantcast

US clings to health coverage gains despite political drama

By: Associated Press Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar May 22, 2018

WASHINGTON — The U.S. clung to its health insurance gains last year, an unexpected outcome after President Donald Trump's repeated tries to take apart the Obama-era coverage expansion, according to a major government survey released Tuesday. Overall, the survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 9.1 percent of Americans were uninsured in ...

