Quantcast

3 more teens charged in death of Baltimore County police officer

By: Associated Press DAVIDavid McFadden and Sarah Rankin May 23, 2018

TOWSON — A day after a 16-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly accelerating a stolen Jeep at a Maryland police officer and fatally running her down, three more teenagers have been charged as adults in her death. Under the state's felony murder law, if someone is killed during a robbery, accomplices can be ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo