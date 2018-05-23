Quantcast

CareFirst taps its COO to take over as Md. insurer’s top executive

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2018

Staying within the company, the board of CareFirst, Inc. has named Brian D. Pieninck president and CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield beginning July 1. Pieninck, who currently serves as the company’s chief operating officer, will succeed Chet Burrell, who will retire at the end of June after more than a decade as the top executive at the largest ...

