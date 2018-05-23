Carla N. Murphy | Duane Morris

Carla N. Murphy, Esq., a partner with Duane Morris LLP, has been named director emeritus by The Arc Baltimore.

The Director Emeritus recognition is the equivalent of the Hall of Fame for Board service at The Arc Baltimore. Director Emeritus recognition is not automatic, but rather is an individual and specific designation reserved for members whose service has been substantial and longstanding.

Murphy joined The Arc Baltimore’s Board of Directors in 2008. After several years learning more about the organization, Murphy was named board secretary. As part of the executive committee, her understanding and commitment grew as she obtained sponsorships for Arc events, invited The Arc to her firm for United Way events, and found other ways to make an impact and support The Arc mission. As a result, she was named vice president in 2011, leading the governance committee, and then president in 2013, serving two terms before serving as past president for the past two years