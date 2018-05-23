ADVERTISEMENT

EXPERIENCED ATTORNEY

Experienced attorney position available for Legal Services Department of LOCAL GOVERNMENT INSURANCE TRUST (LGIT). Candidates must have a minimum of seven years litigation experience representing government entities, public officials, public officers in Maryland federal and state trial and appellate courts. The attorney will defend Maryland local governments, local government officials, officers, and employees in federal and state constitutional, employment, and related claims. The attorney will perform claims and claims in litigation analysis and review as requested. The attorney will participate in LGIT sponsored trainings and publications as assigned. Jury trial and appellate advocacy experience in Maryland federal and state courts is a prerequisite. Experience in defending units of government, law enforcement agencies, government personnel in federal and state courts is a prerequisite. Previous admissions to the Maryland bar and the bars of the US District Court for the District of Maryland and US Court of Appeals (Fourth Circuit) are perquisites. EOE.

jobs@lgit.org no later than June 8, 2018 . Interested candidates should send resumes and salary requirements tono later than

