Inspiration from my hooding ceremony

Any great speaker makes each individual audience member feel as if she is being directly spoken to, and that is exactly how I felt when Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals spoke at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law’s hooding ceremony last week.

Of his incredibly moving speech, two of Gregory’s points I especially recall with great clarity, and will draw on at every step of my career: when contemplating your career, ask the right questions; and your assignment is more important than others’ perceptions of you.

The wrong questions, Gregory said, are “Will I?” “Where will I?” and, of course, “How much will I?” These are the questions on the forefront of every graduate’s thoughts and are indubitably on the forefront of every attorney’s thoughts during times of career transition. According to Gregory, the answers to these questions are not actually the guiding force behind one’s career — in fact, the answers to these questions take care of themselves.

The correct questions, he said, are: “What are my guiding principles?” “What is just in this situation?” and “How can I work harder to best serve the client?”

Gregory gave an example. When he was in grade school, he injured his eye. His mother took him to the hospital and emergency room staff quickly cleared him to go home. But just as he and his mother leaving, an ophthalmologist also leaving asked to see him. Perhaps the ophthalmologist was at the end of a 12-hour shift, or perhaps he’d just worked a double and was ready to return to his own family. But he still examined Gregory and the ordered the future judge be prepped for surgery, or else he would go blind in the injured eye. A nurse said no beds were available but the ophthalmologist persisted.

“This boy will be operated on by midnight,” he said.

Gregory had the sight-saving surgery, practiced law for 40 years and became the only judge in the history of the United States to be appointed to a federal appellate court by two presidents of different political parties (first as a recess appointment by President Bill Clinton, then confirmed by the Senate after his nomination was resubmitted by President George W. Bush).

The point of this story is to be like the ophthalmologist, to serve justice even if you’ve been at work for 12 hours, to allow your guiding principles to set a higher threshold for the service of justice even when your job requirements and the ABA Rules of Professional Conduct have been satisfied. When you practice with integrity, the answers to the “Will I…” questions reveal themselves without prompting.

Gregory’s second point was that others’ perceptions of you are not as important as your assignment. This point was particularly salient to me as a caregiver because I’ve thought a lot about whether to “admit” having children during job interviews. The books I’ve read and the advice I’ve been given by practicing attorneys is almost universally not to mention it, but I’ve always acted contrarily because I’m proud of doing well in law school while having children and I also think that the proof is in the pudding: I’m well-practiced at balancing career and family, so I can do it at a potential job, too. (Moreover, with this blog, the cat’s out of the bag.)

Gregory’s statement gave me the strength to continue to focus on the work and not waste a moment’s more energy feeling fearful about others’ perceptions of working mothers.

To illustrate this point, Gregory drew on his own experience as a new attorney when he worked as a federal public defender. One of his first clients was a white woman whose face visibly dropped when she saw her assigned attorney was African-American. But he didn’t care, and it didn’t affect the work he did for the client, because his assignment was more important.

I hope that Gregory’s words of wisdom give you the strength to not worry so much about the “Will I…” questions and keep your focus on the assignment as well.