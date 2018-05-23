Joan L. Parrow | The Children’s Guild

The Children’s Guild has named Joan L. Parrow executive director of human resources.

Parrow brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources, including operational strategy, change management, strategic planning, employee engagement and talent and compensation management.

Prior to joining The Children’s Guild, Parrow held the positions of senior director of people operations for GitLab, a remote global technology startup based in San Francisco and global human resources director for Prometric Inc. in Baltimore, where she worked for nine years.

She was also employed at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield in Owings Mills for 18 years, during which she participated in a human resources leadership program.