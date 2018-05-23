Living Classrooms unleashes pirate boats on Inner Harbor

The Living Classrooms Foundation celebrated the launch of the Pirate Ships of Baltimore on Wednesday.

The new fleet of 12 solar-powered electric ships is the first such new attraction in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in more than five years. The ships, which carry up to six passengers, can be taken for a 30 minute spin for between $25 and $35, depending on the number of people riding. The boats are docked between the World Trade Center and the National Aquarium Pier 3.

Mayor Catherine Pugh and Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Gill praised the foundation for hiring mainly young city residents to operate the boats. The foundation will provide 50 jobs for teenagers and young adults this summer at the Pirate Ships of Baltimore as well as at its Chessie Dragons paddle boat station.