Mark McCaffrey | Rebuilding Together Montgomery County

Mark McCaffrey has been named the new executive director of Rebuilding Together Montgomery County. He is responsible for the general operations of the organization, fundraising initiatives and continued development of client services.

McCaffrey brings more than 25 years of working with local, national and international nonprofits and extensive experience in Montgomery County to RTMC as the new Executive Director. Previously, Mark was the COO of Capital Area Food Bank.

He has also served as the COO and acting CFO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington and as Regional Director with the American Red Cross National Capital Region.

In addition to his nonprofit experience, McCaffrey brings renovation expertise, having run a home-renovation business the past few years. He is passionate about lifting others through RTMC’s work and continuing to bring positive change to our neighbors in Montgomery County. He believes that “Together we can make a difference”