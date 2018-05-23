Quantcast

PIAA changes name to MPL Association

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor May 23, 2018

The Rockville-based Physician Insurers Association of America, an association representing medical professional liability insurance companies and other health care businesses, has renamed itself the Medical Professional Liability Association. The Association's members voted to change the name during the 2018 Medical Liability Conference in Orlando, Florida. The new name reflects changes in health care and in the association's membership.   Dr. Richard E. ...

