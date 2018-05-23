Quantcast

Plaintiffs’ law firms to pay Oracle $270K to settle sanctions motion

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2018

Four plaintiffs' law firms agreed in the Circuit Court for Howard County Wednesday to pay Oracle Corp. $270,000 to avoid Oracle's motion for sanctions over their misconduct in a lawsuit related to Oracle's acquisition of Columbia-based Micros Systems Inc. In 2014, Brower Piven, Robbins Arroyo LLC, Weisslaw LLC and Pomerantz LLP, along with other firms, sued Micros and its ...

