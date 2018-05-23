Quantcast

Salisbury argues for dismissal of PIA lawsuit over settlement documents

Appeal also filed in dispute confidentiality clause in Baltimore police settlements

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 23, 2018

Attorneys for the city of Salisbury will argue Thursday for dismissal of an ACLU of Maryland lawsuit alleging violations of the Maryland Public Information Act for withholding documents related to a police settlement.

