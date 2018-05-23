Quantcast

Shipping companies’ argument against hefty fines sinks at 4th Circuit

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Phillip Bantz May 23, 2018

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed $2.7 million in fines levied against a pair of shipping companies based in Greece in a decision that is expected to ripple through the maritime world.

