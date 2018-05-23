Thomas J. Barker Jr. | Ross Mortgage Corp.

Thomas J. Barker Jr. has joined full-service residential mortgage lender Ross Mortgage Corp. as the manager of its Bel Air office.

Barker specializes in a range of mortgage plans, including conventional fixed-rate and adjusted-rate loans, FHA and VA mortgages, 203(k), and USDA Rural Development loans.

He brings two decades of experience to Ross Mortgage and is licensed to lend in all 50 states.

In his role as branch manager, Barker will be responsible for overseeing office operations, originating loans, and coordinating community outreach efforts to build relationships with local residents and real estate professionals.

Barker is the lead coach for RE Agent Acceleration, a presenter for Hard Core Closer, and is the founder/host of the Maryland Real Estate Show. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Frostburg State University.