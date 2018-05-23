ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSACTIONAL

ATTORNEY

Towson law firm seeks transactional attorney with 2 to 4 years of working technology oriented knowledge and experience in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and secured financing work, along with general corporate background. The candidate should preferably have large law firm experience. Maryland Bar admission necessary. Please submit your resume in confidence to:

reference Box #2602

in the subject line

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.