By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor May 23, 2018

TRANSACTIONAL
ATTORNEY
Towson law firm seeks transactional attorney with 2 to 4 years of working technology oriented knowledge and experience in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and secured financing work, along with general corporate background. The candidate should preferably have large law firm experience. Maryland Bar admission necessary. Please submit your resume in confidence to:
reference Box #2602
in the subject line

 

