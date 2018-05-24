Quantcast

Md. high court sanctions siblings for attorney misconduct

Court of Appeals disbarred father in 2014

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 24, 2018

The disciplinary woes of a Pikesville family of attorneys grew this week as Maryland’s top court made it less likely that one brother will ever get his law license back, due to misrepresentations to bar counsel, and suspended another for 90 days for failing to safeguard client funds.

