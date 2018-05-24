Quantcast

ACLU of Maryland names new executive director

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 24, 2018

Community outreach and policy advocate Dana Vickers Shelley will become the new executive director of the ACLU of Maryland, the organization announced Thursday.

