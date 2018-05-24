Leonard Taylor Jr. | UMMS

Leonard Taylor Jr. has been named senior vice president for asset planning for the University of Maryland Medical System.

In his new role, Taylor will provide executive leadership and professional project management over initiatives focused on improving patient outcomes while increasing operational efficiency and reducing waste through both UMMS facility-related projects as well as planning and change management with external communities.

Taylor has served in various leadership positions at the University of Maryland Medical Center, including as UMMC’s senior vice president, operations and support services. Taylor served as project executive on several major initiatives including the design and construction of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Tower and the Epic electronic medical record implementation.