MICHAEL WILLIAMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 24, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Importation of heroin The appellant, Michael Wayne Williams, was convicted in the Circuit Court for Caroline County by a jury, presided over by Judge Sidney S. Campen, of 1) the importation into Maryland of heroin, 2) the possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, and 3) the ...

