NANCY M. GITTINGS v. ALVIN WALTER MAUERHAN

By: Daily Record Staff May 24, 2018

Torts -- Motor torts -- Odor of alcohol This appeal arises out of an automobile accident involving appellant Nancy Gittings and appellee Alvin Mauerhan. On December 8, 2015, appellant filed a complaint against appellee in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, alleging that she had sustained injuries as a result of appellee’s negligence. Following a three-day ...

