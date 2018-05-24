SC&H Group , a management consulting, audit, and tax firm, has been named Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2018, the publication’s third annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector. Led by CEO, Ron Causey, SC&H Group was the only Baltimore-area company to be featured in the magazine’s “large company” category and joins eight other Maryland-based companies on the list.

The award is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies who have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. singled out just under 300 winning companies.