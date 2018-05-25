Quantcast

In last round of Hogan vetoes, Franchot gets his wish

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 25, 2018

A pension board bill opposed by the state's comptroller has been vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan Friday announced the veto of Senate Bill 178, which would have prevented the state comptroller from serving as chair of the State Retirement and Pension system board of trustees. In his letter, Hogan criticized the bill as politically motivated. "This ...

