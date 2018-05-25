Quantcast

Hogan vetoes bill to extend deadline for challenging convictions

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 25, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday vetoed legislation that would have enabled convicts to challenge their convictions for up to three years after they discover or should have known their guilty verdicts would have collateral consequences, such as an enhanced sentence for a subsequent offense or deportation.

