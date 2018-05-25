Quantcast

Hospitals urged to boost protections against data breaches

By: Gina Gallucci-White May 25, 2018

When it comes to patient health records, employee information and data from medical technology devices, hospitals have a treasure trove of sensitive, private information to keep confidential. "The whole idea of having electronic records positions hospitals to provide better care and services to the patients they are working with but at the same time, obviously, (there ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo