Quantcast

Blackpoint secures $6M in funding

By: Daily Record Staff May 29, 2018

Ellicott City-based cyber security company Blackpoint announced Tuesday it has secured a $6 million round of funding led by Adelphi Capital and Telcom Ventures with additional participation by Maryland Venture Fund. This funding will enable Blackpoint to accelerate its sales and marketing efforts, enabling the company to scale in U.S. and foreign markets. Matt Gora and Jay Buchanan from DLA Piper ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo